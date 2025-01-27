Rhea Ripley had a great start this year and now she’s looking forward to creating an amazing moment at Royal Rumble 2025. After winning back the Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan, she could be eyeing the men’s world championship, for real, and as such, she intends to make her presence felt in the annual melee.

With the championship back around her shoulder, fans have been wondering what Rhea Ripley will be doing at Royal Rumble 2025. A hint about her future planning was received following the conclusion of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE took to their official Twitter account and uploaded an interview featuring the women’s world champion where the interviewer pointed out to Ripley that she doesn’t have a match set for Royal Rumble 2025. An idea was nurtured where she could always throw herself in the mix as the champion but Ripley rather hinted at competing in the Men’s Rumble match instead, “Maybe I’ll be in the men’s one.”

WWE has been teasing some surprises to occur at Royal Rumble 2025 and if this incident ends up happening then the fans will get a major treat. In the past years, Ripley has ended up beating up her male colleagues. Now, she intends to join the likes of Chyna, Beth Phoenix, and Nia Jax who’ve spent time in the Men’s Rumble matches in the past.

Irrespective of Ripley’s participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, one marquee title match will be reserved for her at Wrestlemania 41. In the opening contest of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women’s World Championship and now she waits for her challenger that might be determined via the women’s Rumble match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Match Card

The Royal Rumble 2025 is going to be the first WWE premium live event of the year at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1 and the confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Two out of three falls match for WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– 30-Men Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and 22 Superstars TBA

– 30-Women Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan and 24 Superstars TBA