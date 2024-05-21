Sonya Deville has returned to WWE Raw and she is willing to enter a partnership with the current challengers for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Going by the looks, she is keen on playing the role of some sort of manager but for the time being, her proposal has been denied.

On this week’s episode of WWE Raw, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane), Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri, and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter in a Fatal-4-Way matchup to become the new number-one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The finish of this match saw Dupri applying the ankle lock submission on Kai but Sane connected with the Insane elbow on Dupri. Baszler then passed out Dupri with the Kirifuda Clutch as Stark superkick-ed Dupri before Baszler finally picked up the pinfall on her with a knee strike for the win.

With this victory on WWE Raw, Baszler and Stark have earned the right to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles held by Belair and Cargill. No date has been announced for the matchup of Belair & Cargill vs. Baszler & Stark. But chances are there that it could be added to the WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event, this Saturday night.

However, the official announcement regarding the match on WWE Raw couldn’t be made as Belair is scheduled to face Nia Jax in the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring tournament, this Friday night on SmackDown in Saudi Arabia. If Belair gets outsmarted in the tournament, the announcement could come, thereafter. Belair and Cargill have held the Women’s Tag titles after defeating the team of Sane and Asuka at Backlash on May 4 in France.

Soon after Baszler and Stark’s win on WWE Raw, Sonya Deville met them in a backstage segment with some undisclosed proposal that wasn’t entertained. Deville’s intentions aren’t clear but this marked her return to WWE TV since suffering a torn ACL in a match on the July 28, 2023 SmackDown episode. Deville was then the Women’s Tag Team Champion with Chelsea Green before getting sidelined.