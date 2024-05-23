This weekend, an old-school WWE nostalgia in the form of King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will return from the soil of Saudi Arabia. Alongside the female iteration of King of the Ring, the two final matches of the tournaments will go down on the show. Besides, several title matches have also been announced on the card.

The WWE Women’s World Championship will be on the line at King and Queen of the Ring 2024 as the champion Becky Lynch will defend the belt against the challenger Liv Morgan. Given Becky’s status as a strong babyface figure on the Raw brand, she’s the expected favorite to retain heading into the match. Besides, this will only mark her first title defense of this seventh title reign.

However, going by the practical situation, there are chances that Liv Morgan might end up becoming a two-time women’s champion at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. As per the previous reports from Fightful Select, Becky Lynch’s WWE contract will reportedly be over in about two weeks. With no confirmed update on her contract renewal, WWE might not take the risk of keeping a free agent as the champion on their flagship show following the PPV.

Also heading into WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024, the Liv Morgan revenge tour is continuously getting stronger as her will to become a champion enlarges. Plus, WWE might utilize Liv in a totally different capacity in the summer as she is rumored to become Dominik’s new love interest now that Rhea Ripley is out of the equation.

For weeks now, there have been speculations that Liv and Dominik could romantically be involved on WWE TV as teases on the same have been made through backstage segments as well as on social media. Plus, Liv was also spotted arriving at the arena with Dom’s Judgment Day buddy Finn Balor which was yet another indication that Liv could possibly replace Ripley in the faction.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The current match card for the PLE after this week’s SmackDown goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals