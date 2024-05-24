WWE Universe is excited about the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 edition that’s waiting from the soil of Saudi Arabia, this weekend. Heading into the PLE, the stakes have been made even higher for the superstars competing in the titular tournaments as they are now confirmed to receive championship matches in the future.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H dropped a big announcement regarding the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments winner during last night’s press conference in Saudi Arabia. The revelation says that the winners of the tourneys will both receive Men’s and Women’s World championship shots at SummerSlam premium live event set for August 3rd in Cleveland, Ohio from the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

“In the past the King and Queen of the Ring, it was such an honor to be in that tournament and to win that tournament on your own, to have that launch you to another place, but I wanted that tournament to kind of stand on its own and I didn’t want to announce this part of it until we got here,” Triple went specific to hold the big announcement until they flew down to Saudi for King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

The King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournaments’ last two semifinal matches are scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which will take place in Jeddah marking an international episode of the TV program. Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair are the lineups and the winners of these matches will respectively face Gunther and Lyra Valkyria from the Raw brand.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament finals will take place at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals: Gunther vs. Randy Orton/Tama Tonga

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax/Bianca Belair