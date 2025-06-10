The WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2025 tournament began on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Two multi-person matches went down from the men’s and women’s rosters, allowing two superstars in the next round, with the finale of the tournament to culminate at the Night of Champions premium live event, later this month.

In the opening match of WWE Raw, this week from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, Roxanne Perez defeated Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan in a Fatal-4-Way match to advance to the Semi-Final of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Before the match began, Roxanne Perez wanted to work together with Liv Morgan since they are Judgment Day cohorts, but Liv wasn’t interested. Roxanne then stated may the best woman win.

As soon as the Queen of the Ring tournament match began, it didn’t take long for Ripley and Morgan to renew their rivalry. With Morgan in trouble, Perez saved her from Ripley’s Rip-Tide. The duo then double-teamed Ripley with a Code Breaker-German Suplex combo. Since this moment, Perez and Morgan eventually worked together in the match.

Ripley eventually hit her Rip-Tide on Morgan, but Raquel Rodriguez appeared out of nowhere to pull Ripley out of the ring. As they brawled outside the ring, Sane connected with an InSane Elbow from the top rope on both women and headed back to the top turnbuckle to connect with another InSane Elbow on Morgan. But Perez stole the win and advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

After the Queen of the Ring advance, Perez celebrated with Judgment Day, backstage when Morgan walked in, creating an awkward moment. Perez told Morgan that she was just saving her from being pinned by Sane.

Also on Raw, Sami Zayn defeated Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a Fatal-4-Way match to advance to the Semi-Final of the King of the Ring tournament.

WWE Raw: King and Queen of the Ring 2025 bracket revealed

The full bracket of the Queen of the Ring tournament is out, which informs that Jade Cargill, Michin, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax will face off on this Friday’s SmackDown. Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, and Candice LeRae will be another women’s match on the other side of the bracket of Smackdown, while on Raw, a returning Asuka will take on Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez, next week.

From the Smackdown men’s side, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Aleister Black, & Carmelo Hayes, and Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Andrade, & Shinsuke Nakamura will be the two matches. From Raw, the lineup features Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and a mystery opponent.