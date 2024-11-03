Proving the speculations true, Goldberg opted to skip the annual Crown Jewel WWE premium live event from Saudi Arabia. But he dropped a major bombshell news regarding his career coming to an end, next year. Interestingly, WWE was never directly mentioned in his announcement and there’s no affirmation available on when that match will take place in the company.

Per the announcement on ESPN’s SEC Network, the former WCW franchise player will be competing in his retirement match in 2025, “The news of the day is, per three executives, Nick Khan, Chris Lengentil, and Paul Levesque, in 2025, Goldberg’s having his retirement match!”

The moment of the WWE Legend’s appearance at the Bad Blood premium live event in Atlanta last month was shown when he was involved in an altercation with Gunther. While nothing was confirmed, it was affirmed that his retirement match might happen against Gunther, next year.

“I think we know who the subject, or the victim probably, the frontrunner right now, we know who it is,” Goldberg said. “But in 2025, Goldberg makes his return in a retirement match. I got a couple of months to get ready. No date, no time.”

Goldberg possibly getting his final match against Gunther

Goldberg has remained out of action since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after his appearance at Bad Blood, Triple H left the door open for his possible return to the company. As such, the former champion’s pledge to have one final match in the WWE would essentially be fulfilled.

Being in attendance at Bad Blood, GUNTHER insulted him by calling him a “one-trick pony” to provoke a fight. The old-school veteran tried to answer the challenge but the security intervened while Sami Zayn took the opportunity to attack GUNTHER.

For the time being, things remain uncertain about Goldberg’s return to WWE television. Meanwhile, Gunther was found speaking on La Previa de WWE: Crown Jewel 2024, and he revisited his recent encounter with the WWE Hall of Famer. He explained that he recently met the former WCW franchise backstage but decided not to tease him. But when it comes to in-ring competition, he will teach him a lesson.