Per the earlier updates, WWE Raw is gearing up to make its move to the unfamiliar yet bigger territory of OTT platform through its move to Netflix, next year. While the move has long been touted, we now have an official date for the shift of the longest-running weekly television show from the USA Network to Netflix.

It was during the WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event press conference in Berlin, Germany, that Cody Rhodes officially announced that the premiere date for WWE Raw on Netflix would be on January 6. Although WWE’s current deal with NBC Universal ran through this fall, the show is still airing on the USA Network through the rest of 2024.

After this phase, WWE Raw debuts on Netflix in January with some bigger plans in place for the show. Legendary John Cena has already confirmed that he’ll be a part of that show which Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp further informed to be a big one.

Update on the location of WWE Raw debut episode on Netflix

“The show is likely to be one of the biggest episodes of Raw in history, from the standpoint of buzz,” a longtime employee of WWE informed Sean Ross Sapp. It was further noted that Netflix could end up eventually grabbing one of the biggest deals in the history of the company. The sources also hope that the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix is going to have a card similar to the quality of a PLE.

While the location for the WWE Raw debut episode on January 6 is yet to be revealed, WrestleVotes Radio had reported that Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome is the front-runner to be hosting that show. WWE views this move to Netflix as their next big step in mainstream popularity and they would go all out to achieve the specific goals for the flagship show in professional wrestling.

In the coming weeks, WWE is going to have a longer gap than usual between two PLEs with the Royal Rumble 2025 happening in February, and Survivor Series scheduled on November 30. However, with the Saturday Night’s Main Event in December on Peacock, and the WWE Raw debut in January on Netflix, they’re not worried about the gap.