The professional wrestling industry is saddened to learn about the death of Sycho Sid / Sid Justice / Sid Vicious at the age of 63. The news was revealed by his son Gunnar through a social media post where he mentioned that his father had been battling cancer for a long time.

PWInsider later confirmed the news by stating that the former WWF and WCW World Champion., having the real name, Sid Eudy passed away. No further details or date of his death was affirmed by the source.

Meanwhile, Gunnar noted on Facebook that the demise of Sycho Sid came as a result of battling cancer. Praising his father for his kind and courageous efforts, he also thanked the pro-wrestling fraternity for extending their support,

“He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Beginning his pro-wrestling career in the mid-1980s, Sycho Sid quickly rose to the occasion in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and later in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). His impressive physique was utilized to produce a larger-than-life character on TV.

Sycho Sid is a multi-time world champion & Wrestlemania main-eventer

Over his illustrious career, Sycho Sid went on to become an overall six-time world champion, winning the WWF Championship twice and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice in the old-school era alongside two reigns with the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

These accolades also made Sycho Sid a main-event personal in the wrestling circuit as he starred in headline matches at WrestleMania VIII and WrestleMania 13 in two of WWE’s most iconic events against Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker, respectively.

In WCW, Sid headlined Starrcade in 2000 to continue with his star power persona in the early 2000s. Instant switching abilities between hero and villainous personas made him one of the most versatile performers of his generation.

Unfortunately, Sycho Sid’s career came to a sudden halt after he suffered a severe leg injury during a WCW event in 2001 while wrestling Scott Steiner. He later returned to wrestle in 2004 and 2012 around the indie scenes.