Two weeks ago, Roman Reigns made a shocking return to the WWE at SummerSlam by targeting Solo Sikoa during the latter’s main event match against Cody Rhodes. This allowed Rhodes to retain his undisputed WWE title at the PLE as the returnee’s official feud began with Sikoa and the new Bloodline launched by him over the last few months.

Roman Reigns also made his comeback on the August 9th episode of SmackDown, where he destroyed this new version of The Bloodline. Last week’s Friday night show ended with the original Tribal Chief starting a brawl with Solo Sikoa, which was interrupted by Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. However, the Tongans were single-handedly decimated by the returnee.

The coming episode of Smackdown from Orlando, Florida will also have Roman Reigns in attendance as these consecutive outings make the fans believe that he will soon be seen in a match on WWE TV. Dave Meltzer gave an update regarding this on Wrestling Observer Newsletter and affirmed that the top WWE Superstar may not wrestle until November of this year,

“Roman’s not even going to be around a lot. Although, he’s working several TV [tapings]. I’m not sure when he’s actually wrestling again, but probably … Survivor Series. I mean, he’s not going to be wrestling on the Berlin show, I don’t think. There’s no indication.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu being saved for a later date

No update was provided regarding Roman Reigns’ comeback match opponent but for the time being, he will be focused on building up his feud with Solo Sikoa. Jacob Fatu has notably been absent, and he has not been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam due to an alleged injury situation.

The Wrestling Observer also noted that WWE is willingly keeping Fatu off television to avoid any sort of confrontation with Roman Reigns. This is part of WWE’s strategy to keep Fatu strong as an imminent appearance will need him to extensively sell for the original Tribal Chief.

It’s also been noted how Roman Reigns will move on to facing Fatu in a match after he’s done with Solo Sikoa. There’s no update on when these two matches will take place but previous reports claim that Reigns vs. Sikoa could be announced for Wrestlemania 41, next year.