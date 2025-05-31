Proving the earlier reports true, Stephanie Vaquer has officially jumped ship to WWE Raw from NXT, soon after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship, this past Wednesday night. Now, on her first night as a red brand roster member, she will battle for a spot at the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

In a video posted on social media, general manager Adam Pearce announced that Vaquer had joined the WWE Raw roster and would be competing in a Money in the Bank qualifying match scheduled for this coming Monday’s show. Liv Morgan, who was already focused on being in a qualifier, has been inserted into the bout alongside Ivy Nile, where the winner advances to the ladder match set for next Saturday, capturing the final spot.

At the Battleground premium live event, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Three nights later, Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer (c) after interference from her Fatal Influence stablemates – Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx to become the new champion. Soon after losing the title, reports claimed that Vaquer lost the title as she was WWE Raw-bound in due course.

Now that the news has been confirmed on WWE’s part via the Money in the Bank qualifier. A men’s counterpart qualifier will also go down with a star-studded lineup where CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano will be squaring off for the sixth spot in the MITB ladder match set for the titular PLE on June 7. This match announcement came on the latest episode of Smackdown. Thus, for the very first time, Punk and Styles will share the ring in WWE.

WWE Raw June 2 episode match card

Serving as the go-home episode for Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event, next week’s June 2 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the two matches announced for the show going as follows,

– Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

– Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile