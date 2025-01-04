There used to be a time when WWE live events were the sole reason behind the company’s survival for decades. With Vince McMahon in control of things, untelevised shows and TV deals were the saviors of the company for decades. In changed circumstances, those non-TV shows have significantly been reduced under the new regime without McMahon’s whatsoever influence.

In a rare scenario, WWE live events have totally been withdrawn from the schedule for the next couple of months until the company embarks into the busiest season of the year around Wrestlemania 41. As such, WWE’s current schedule indicates that 2025 will feature a noticeable shift in its tour which should make more of the wrestlers happier as it contains reduced dates.

According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE talent has expressed their relief over the break from the grueling WWE live event schedule. “Talent that I’ve spoken to are very happy there are no house shows until mid-March,” Sapp mentioned in his report.

Per the released schedule of the WWE, no live events are planned for January or February. The first untelevised show or a so-called WWE live event of the year is slated for March 15 in Dortmund, Germany, as part of WWE’s upcoming European tour, which includes live events and TV tapings across various regions around the United Kingdom.

It was in late 2024 that TKO President Mark Shapiro shared that WWE live events would be cut back. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Shapiro explained that such events are only marginally profitable and not essential for the company’s future growth as a brand,

“The WWE brand, while we still have to grow it, it’s on fire right now. We don’t need to carry these marginally profitable events.”

WWE Live Event/Raw/Smackdown schedule in March

The post-Wrestlemania WWE live event schedule has yet to be announced while the March schedule including the untelevised shows goes as follows,

March 14: SmackDown – Barcelona, Spain

March 15: Live Event – Dortmund, Germany

March 16: Live Event – Hannover, Germany

March 17: Raw – Brussels, Belgium

March 21: SmackDown – Bologna, Italy

March 22: WWE Live Event – Belfast, Northern Ireland

March 23: Live Event – Nottingham, England

March 24: Raw – Glasgow, Scotland

March 28: SmackDown – London, England

March 29: Live Event – Vienna, Austria

March 30: Live Event – Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 31: Raw – London, England