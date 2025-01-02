WWE Raw, the flagship program produced by World Wrestling Entertainment is moving to a new home of Netflix for the next ten years starting from next Monday onward. With that, a new era is beginning in the pro-wrestling circuit’s TV broadcast as a live show will air for the very first time on an OTT platform, leaving traditional cable television.

Emanating from the city that Netflix headquarters is situated in Los Angeles, WWE Raw is all set to create history with this move, and here are the broadcast details that one should look out for across the countries.

WWE Raw Netflix debut episode broadcast details in the US and Canada

Fans across the United States and Canada will be able to watch WWE Raw on Netflix in its usual time slot with the live streaming beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern Time/7:00 PM Central Time/5:00 PM Pacific Time. Even North American viewers can continue to enjoy the Monday night wrestling program without any scheduling dispute.

WWE Raw Netflix scheduling in India

WWE Raw programming will continue to air on Sony Ten 1 Network for the time being in 2025. The debut Netflix episode is scheduled on the Sony platform for Tuesday, January 7 from 5.30 AM onward. However, this platform will stop airing WWE content before Wrestlemania 41. Per the recent updates from Business Standard, WWE will move its media rights in India from Sony Pictures Networks India to Netflix India with broadcasting set to reflect after March 2025.

UK and Ireland Start Time

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to catch WWE Raw, live on Netflix at 1:00 AM GMT (Tuesday morning). This schedule will allow the UK and Irish fans to watch seamless action alongside the North American region.

Australia – New Zealand and other international Start Time

Fans present in Down Under will catch WWE Raw, live with the timeslot being 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday) for the major portion of Australia and 1:00 PM NZDT (Tuesday) for New Zealand. As such, both the region’s fans can catch the show in the daytime. For the Philippines, the start time will be 8:00 AM PHT (Tuesday) while it will be 3:00 AM AST (Tuesday) in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Raw/Smackdown/NXT/PLE availability in detail after Netflix move

Across the United States, WWE Raw will air live every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on Netflix, possibly retaining its three-hour-long format. New episodes will be available on-demand shortly after the live broadcast is over.

Moving on, Netflix will also become the exclusive home for various WWE content in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Latin America. Apart from WWE Raw, it will broadcast Premium Live Events in these countries (except in the United States as PLEs will continue airing on Peacock), WWE documentaries and original series, and previous seasons of WWE shows.

While WWE Raw moves to Netflix, SmackDown will be available in the US over the USA Network (Fridays at 8/7 C) while NXT will air on The CW (Tuesdays at 8/7 C). For international audiences, the above-mentioned regions will get access to Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events through Netflix starting January 6, 2025.

