The United States Championship will be on the line on the upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown which will now offer three-hour-long action on the USA Network. As revealed on the latest episode of the show, the reigning champion Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the mid-card title against former title-holder LA Knight, next Friday night.

In the opening contest of the January 3 edition of WWE Smackdown that went down from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade. After the match, LA attacked Nakamura and declared that he wanted the United States Title back.

During this match on WWE Smackdown, a big change was noticed and that’s the use of a blue ring mat. Once the physical confrontation was over, the title rematch between the two was made official. Previously, Nakamura defeated Knight for the title at Survivor Series in November after using black mist and blindsided the former champion.

Since his return on WWE Smackdown, a couple of months ago, Nakamura has targeted Knight and the championship that’s been residing on his waist since last Wrestlemania. He’s also been sporting a new vicious look in his overall presentation on WWE programming. Knight revealed in a backstage segment, last night that the general manager Nick Aldis had booked the title bout for next week.

WWE Smackdown: Women’s US title rematch is coming

A women’s United States title rematch is also in the making on WWE Smackdown but it’s yet to be officially announced. Last night, Michin defeated Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green’s ally Piper Niven and proudly declared that she’s coming after the title-holder which seemingly indicates a future meeting between Michin and Green.

This comes after a report from WrestleVotes noted that Chelsea Green will be defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Michin in a follow-up match to their appreciated showdown, last month. Michin has been a thorn in the champion’s throat for quite some time and their feud should now produce another stipulated match, similar to how they delivered a dumpster match in November.

Reportedly, the rematch between Michin and Green is scheduled for the second edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event in the last week of January and it should be announced in due course on WWE Smackdown.