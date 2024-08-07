Irrespective of her current inactive status from the competition, Becky Lynch remains one of the megastar powers in the WWE Universe. Now that her contract with the WWE is over, whichever company she decides to sign up with, next will offer her a lucrative contract. The current assumption is that if she decides to stay with the WWE, she will easily secure a never-before-seen contract.

The idea was further supported by Freddie Prinze Jr. on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast as the veteran remarked that Becky Lynch could demand anything she desires from the WWE if and when she decides to make a comeback. This should potentially earn her a contract comparable to Randy Orton who is one of the top contracted star powers in the WWE,

“I legit think she could ask for the moon. I think she could ask for like the Randy Orton kind of money, that top-shelf money.”

Before this, reports from Fightful Select already hinted that Becky Lynch is all set to receive unimaginable contract offers from various promotions which possibly will set up a new financial benchmark for female wrestlers that nobody had previously secured,

“Industry sources expect her to get the largest contract offers of any woman in wrestling history. Regardless if she’s going to go anywhere else, she’s likely going to get those insane offers.”

Becky Lynch is expected to make a WWE comeback when the time is right

For the time being, Becky Lynch wishes to stay away from the WWE and enjoy time off from the company to make way for the youngsters to shine. The current situation doesn’t necessarily mean that she is done with the WWE as the odds of her returning remain high. The company is having a negotiation with her before ultimately coming to a new agreement.

Becky Lynch was originally supposed to wrap up her WWE stint at Wrestlemania 40 after coming up short at the PLE against Rhea Ripley in winning the Women’s World Championship. But she was reportedly called back for a short program with Liv Morgan to boost the latter’s credibility.

WWE wanted Morgan to win the title from Becky Lynch rather than in a Battle Royal for the vacant title. Hence, her title win was postponed to the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia after which Morgan again defeated THE MAN to retain on the Raw episode right after the PLE.