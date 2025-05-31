A bout featuring John Cena and Logan Paul has been on the radar of the WWE Universe, which might happen following Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event. Just a week before teaming up at the annual PLE in Los Angeles, the two weren’t seemingly on the same page, as seen on this week’s Smackdown, and their scheduled opponents subsequently took them out.

In the final segment of the May 30 episode of Smackdown, Cody Rhodes featured in a promo session with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and blasted John Cena for selling his soul to The Rock. Calling Cody & Jey, the biggest wannabes in pro-wrestling, he praised his Money in the Bank 2025 tag team partner, Logan Paul, for doing WWE better than most professional wrestlers do.

Logan came out and mentioned being this close to becoming the World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Logan said that he and Cena are self-made men, but Cody and Jey are nepo babies. Jey challenged them to a fight as Cena tried to leave Logan to fight them alone. Seemingly, the two were having issues as a tag team, heading into Money in the Bank 2025.

Cody said to Logan, “You gonna go back there and polish his Peacemaker?” before laying out the two heels with Jey. The American Nightmare then posed with the WWE Championship to end Smackdown.

Earlier in the night on the show, two more qualifiers went down to decide two more participants at the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match. Naomi defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match to qualify from the women’s side, while Andrade defeated Carmelo Hayes and United States Champion Jacob Fatu in another Triple Threat Match to qualify from the men’s side.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses she won’t ever challenge for Lyra’s title)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. TBD