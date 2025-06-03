Originally, Chad Gable was unable to punch his ticket to the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match in his qualifying match, but his dual persona under a mask pulled off the job as El Grande Americano is headed to the match, joining Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, and Andrade to complete the fray.

In the main event of the June 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, El Grande Americano defeated AJ Styles and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Styles and Punk immediately went after Americano after the bell rang, while Punk also tried to rip his mask off.

Americano missed a moonsault and was hit by a GTS from Punk, but Punk was pulled out of the ring by Bron Breakker, starting a brawl on the outside. Styles took out everyone outside of the ring with a dive, and he followed up with a Phenomenal Forearm attempt in the ring only for Americano to catch him with a headbutt (with a steel plate in it) for the win to make way for Money in the Bank 2025.

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria Chases Becky Lynch For An Attack On June 2 Episode

Thus, Gable will work two shows, this Saturday night, as he’ll take on El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide earlier in the day before competing as Americano in the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match.

After he qualified on Raw, Seth Rollins came out to help Breakker and Bronson Reed beat down Punk, Uso, and Zayn. Rollins delivered stomps to Punk and Zayn while Uso digested two Tsunami splashes from Reed.

WWE Raw Roster Member Reportedly Becomes Breakaway Star Of 2025

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses she won’t ever challenge for Lyra’s title)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer