The reigning Women’s World Champion IYO SKY is riding high at the top of the WWE Raw Women’s Division, based on her recent success. In addition, she’s also reportedly receiving high internal praise as a breakout star in WWE, making her one of the favorites and one of the most bankable star powers of the future, as per the opinions of the WWE officials.

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that one person high in decision-making mentioned that IYO SKY has been considered a breakaway star of 2025. It was noted that the WWE Raw roster member impressed everybody with her “ridiculously great work rate” along with combining “the fire and voice inflections” even without speaking English.

WWE Raw: IYO SKY has built a great work ethic among colleagues

That being said, she’s being considered to be a top star in the WWE. Not to mention, she is also admired by her colleagues on WWE Raw, her opposition in the ring, and on the same team as hers. There’s an incredible energy that she brings night in and night out. Plus, she also works to deliver improvised ring segments or in-ring matches to showcase her opponent’s abilities.

“Sky has been considered breakaway star this year, combining the fire and voice inflections that made Asuka a strong promo without speaking English and ‘her ridiculously great workrate, and everyone loves working with her, so no one has a problem making her shine, letting her shine, and designing a match for her to shine,’” stated Meltzer on the WWE Raw star’s brilliance.

In the presence of the Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. MAMI was focused on Belair in an argument that led to her downfall and started the up-rise of SKY in the food chain.

Then at Wrestlemania 41, SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley stole the show, last month with their triple threat match. SKY pinned Belair to win the match and retain the Women’s World Championship. For the time being, SKY is involved in a feud with NXT comers, Giulia and Roxanne Perez who are seemingly WWE Raw-bound in the post-Mania season.