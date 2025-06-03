Since signing up with the WWE, Stephanie Vaquer has been making waves in the company, and now she’s Money in the Bank 2025-bound. On her first night with the red brand, Vaquer has not only confirmed herself to be working in the premium live event in Los Angeles but also for the same night’s NXT and AAA crossover “Worlds Collide” event.

In the opening match of the June 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, Stephanie Vaquer defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a Triple Threat Match to secure the last spot available in the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. During this match, fans broke out into “We Want Truth” chants, and there was also a “Re-Sign R-Truth or We Riot” sign.

Vaquer took early control of the match by delivering Two Devil’s Kisses onto Morgan and Nile. The Chilean Superstar remained dominant throughout the match until Morgan landed a Double Codebreaker onto both women for a near-fall on Vaquer.

Morgan almost had the match won after landing an Ob-Liv-ion onto Vaquer, but an interfering Nile took Morgan to the outside. Morgan was sent into the steel steps by Nile, who entered the ring only to be hit with the SVB from Vaquer, who scored the pinfall victory, securing a place on Saturday’s 6-Woman Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match.

Vaquer joins Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia in the star-studded Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match scheduled for this Saturday. NXT-AAA Worlds Collide is also scheduled on the same night before the PLE where Vaquer will team up with Lola Vice to take on AAA’s Dalys and Chik Tormenta in a tag team match.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Tag Team Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky loses she won’t ever challenge for Lyra’s title)

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer