Two new titles were unveiled on WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown women’s divisions in the fall of last year, namely the Intercontinental and United States Championships. With the female talents having two more belts to challenge for, the assumption was that it would bring stiff competition on the roster, which isn’t reportedly in the case, for the time being. As such, WWE might not have locked in a clear vision with the red brand belt.

When a fan asked if the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from WWE Raw will swap hands multiple times this year, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select replied the following, essentially suggesting that while the men’s iteration could, the women’s counterpart has clearly lost its motive to be in the picture,

“Well, it depends on which IC Title. I don’t think WWE has any real vision for the women’s IC title, so probably. With the men’s, I think Dominik could lose it and win it back as the babyface run solidifies.”

For the record, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship was officially unveiled on the November 25, 2024, episode of WWE Raw by the General Manager of the show, Adam Pearce, and it instantly became a landmark secondary title for the red brand’s women’s division. WWE also introduced the complementary Women’s United States Championship for the SmackDown brand, just a few weeks before.

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria became the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion

A 12-woman tournament started to crown the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion on the December 2 episode of WWE Raw, which crowned Lyra Valkyria as the first-ever champion after defeating Dakota Kai on the January 13, 2025 episode on Netflix.

At Backlash 2025, Valkyria defended the title against Becky Lynch. Despite Lynch offering the best antics, including a Manhandle Slam, Valkyria retained the title with a quick roll-up pin, literally escaping with the belt. She also survived a post-match attack by Lynch.

Heading into the post-Wrestlemania 41 PLE, this high-profile feud over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch was supposed to revamp things since the latter’s return at Wrestlemania 41 garnered tons of attention. However, until the involvement of Lynch, WWE Universe wasn’t that vocal about Valkyria’s strong babyface historic title run.