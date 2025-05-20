Kairi Sane made her return to WWE Raw this week after quite a long hiatus, but she failed to make her way to the women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Rather, it will be MAMI in the Bank as the former Eradicator of the Judgment Day will make her presence felt for the very first time in this popular gimmick match set for early next month.

On the May 19 episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. The bout eventually became a one-on-one encounter after Stark was forced out of action after suffering a knee injury during a drop-kick attempt. An official carried her out of the scene for a medical check-up.

The remaining pair went back-and-forth in the ring. At one point, Ripley locked in an inverted Cloverleaf to punish her opponent. Sane escaped the hold and sent her opponent flying into the middle turnbuckle. She headed to the top ropes but got caught mid-air with a dropkick from Ripley.

Sane landed a sliding elbow to set Ripley up for the InSane Elbow, but Ripley downed her with a big boot on the way down. Ripley then effectively delivered Riptide to get the winning pinfall, making her way to the Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match. She’s the third name to have joined the fray.

Last Friday on Smackdown, Alexa Bliss was the first name to qualify by toppling Michin and Chelsea Green. Then on Raw, Roxanne Perez defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya in another Triple Threat to become the second entrant for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. On this week’s Smackdown, Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega will take place as another women’s division qualifier.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. five TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. three TBD