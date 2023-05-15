Roman Reigns is officially booked for a match at Night of Champions 2023, and that’s the most exciting part for the WWE Universe. Interestingly though, he will not put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line. Rather, he will team up with Solo Sikoa to go after WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

This match is coming out of The Bloodline saga as The Usos failed to recapture the tag titles from Owens and Zayn on the 2023 Draft Night One on Smackdown. There are a lot of possibilities in the Bloodline’s story with The Usos possibly turning on their Tribal Chief which should add more drama to the top faction of the WWE, heading into Night of Champions 2023.

Besides, there are also speculations about Roman Reigns possibly winning one more pair of titles to add to his collections at Night of Champions 2023 to possibly make it even more inactive. One fan tweeted at the inside story-breaker, Boozer666 to ask the same question, “Boozer please tell me the plan isn’t for Sami and KO to drop the titles to Roman.”

Night of Champions 2023: Undisputed WWE Tag Titles won’t change hands

Boozer666, who is lately breaking a lot of stories in the WWE, simply tweeted back, “Na” to this question to indicate that the company simply doesn’t want to crown new tag champs at Night of Champions 2023. Thus, it appears that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions 2023.

In that case, it’s also expected that Solo will be the one to get pinned in that match to keep Roman in a protected state. However, there’s no certainty about how the reigning champions will retain their titles on May 27. Apart from Solo digesting the pinfall loss, a DQ finish can also be arranged.

At present, the undisputed WWE universal champion is admittedly on a mission to bring back the tag titles to The Bloodline at Night of Champions 2023. One thing is for sure he will stand tall by the end of the match given it’s going to be a record-making night for him. At the PPV night, he will also complete 1000 days as the universal champion and that definitely calls for a big celebration.