Two mid-card championship matches were confirmed on the latest episode of Raw, with one of them to take place at Night of Champions 2025. As per the information from the acting General Manager of the night, Nick Aldis from Smackdown, both men’s and women’s Intercontinental Titles will be on the line in the next few days, with the men’s one to be defended at the Saudi Arabia PLE.

The championship bout was made official on Raw with Aldis affirming that Dominik Mysterio would be defending the Intercontinental title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE. This comes following an altercation the two had on Monday’s show on Netflix, airing from Green Bay.

On Raw, AJ Styles picked up a win over JD McDonagh, and he connected with a Pele Kick on Dominik Mysterio as he was sneaking in for an attack. Finn Balor then interrupted a Phenomenal Forearm attempt by Styles. Styles grabbed Mysterio’s Intercontinental Title and went away from the ring as Judgment Day was about to pounce on him. Later, he delivered the title to Aldis when the GM told him he’d have the opportunity to challenge for the title at Night of Champions 2025.

In the post-Wrestlemania 41 season, Styles has been included in the Raw roster, and back in May, he told Dominik that he’d be coming for the gold. The latest match appears to be the second title match to become official for Night of Champions 2025. The WWE Title will be on the line on the grand Saudi show with John Cena defending the belt against CM Punk.

Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, marking the only PLE from the Middle Eastern country, this year. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles