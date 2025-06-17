Going by the latest updates, Liv Morgan has suffered a legitimate injury on WWE Raw, this week, which should impact the freshly started feud with the returning Nikki Bella. The one half of the women’s tag team champion is dealing with a shoulder injury, which might not allow her to compete at the Evolution premium live event, next month, as well.

Morgan was competing in a regular singles match on WWE Raw against Kairi Sane, but the match was called off after just minutes of action after Morgan took a bad bump and left the ring, clutching her arm. From the footage, it could be seen that she landed badly on the mat after a single-leg take-down, bruised her shoulder.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan possibly suffered a dislocated shoulder

The referee held Sane back from further going after Morgan as she headed outside of the ring. At that time, cameras kept Morgan out of frame while she was being checked by medical officials on the floor. Sane was eventually declared the winner of the match while the commentary on WWE Raw analyzed footage of the spot and speculated that she may have injured either her shoulder or elbow.

Sane celebrated in the ring with a forward roll while Morgan was taken to the back by officials. Cole further addressed the injury and said that Morgan could have sustained a dislocated shoulder. With no further specifics being given for the injury, it was later affirmed that she picked up a legitimate injury and that it wasn’t part of any WWE storylines.

Liv Morgan hurts her shoulder right at the beginning of her match with Kairi Sane The doctors have helped her to the back Wishing her all the bestpic.twitter.com/ktcYVVMiPQ — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 17, 2025

Liv Morgan being helped to the back.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Cwl7XmlCSt — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 17, 2025

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan – Nikki Bella feud possibly called off

As stated above, Morgan has been one-half of the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez since capturing the titles back in April during the WWE Raw after WrestleMania 41 episode. She was building up a feud with Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, just a week after hitting Nikki Bella in the ring with her ObLivIon finisher.

In a follow-up, Bella previously confirmed on Instagram that she’ll be live on this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw scheduled from Green Bay, Wisconsin. However, she was nowhere to be found after Liv was taken out of the equation. Original plans called for Bella to go up against Morgan at the all-women Evolution show, but those should be in jeopardy due to Morgan’s injury.