Coming out of this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, three championship matches have been booked for the next edition, slated to emanate from Saudi Arabia. Men’s tag team championships will be on the line, while both the singles titles from the blue brand women’s division will also be defended.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match for the WWE Women’s Championship has been announced for the June 27 episode of WWE Smackdown. Last night, the two got into a brawl with Jax standing tall. Naomi came out and attempted to cash-in her Women’s Money in the Bank Contract, only for Nia to step in. Tiffany dropkick-ed Naomi off the apron on top of Jax to end the segment.

Stratton won the women’s title on the first 2025 episode of WWE Smackdown by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax. Being the current MITB contract holder, Naomi is now chasing her. With Stratton and Jax battling for the title, she might get a huge opportunity to cash-in the contract in Saudi Arabia.

Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega will also be defending her title against the number-one contender Giulia, on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. Since becoming a permanent member of the Friday night show, Giulia has targeted Vega and her mid-card title, and it was only a matter of time before this title match was to be confirmed.

WWE Tag Team Championship will also be on the line in Saudi Arabia with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits defending their title belts against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks.

For the very first time, WWE Smackdown will be airing, live from Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 27, from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The loaded lineup announced for the USA Network show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defend against The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis)

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega defends against Giulia