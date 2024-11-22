Months of news-breaking saga came to an end, this week after Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev officially finalized their divorce. Thus, they ended a turbulent chapter in their life which could have dragged them to the court, otherwise. While the former WWE Superstar is yet to make a public statement regarding her state of life, her social media activity certainly affirms the divorce.

The end of the Nikki Bella – Artem Chigvintsev alliance has most recently been reflected in the former’s actions on Instagram. The WWE Hall of Famer has removed all the previous posts from her Insta profile, including pictures with Artem Chigvintsev. Furthermore, she’s also removed mentions of Artem from her bio on the social media platform in a move that was anticipated to be addressed.

Interestingly, though the duo continues to follow each other on Instagram. However, Nikki Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella has unfollowed Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram. The move came after her sister’s divorce finalized her separation from Artem. With this move, Brie also followed in her husband, Bryan Danielson’s footsteps, who previously cut his ties with Artem on social media.

Nikki Bella agreed to a divorce settlement with Artem Chigvintsev

This week, TMZ reported that with no terms being disclosed, Nikki Bella had agreed to a divorce settlement with Artem Chigvintsev. Later, a source to E News also confirmed the news saying that the two public figures didn’t want the matter to unfold in front of the court and hence drew a conclusion before it was set to go on trial within two weeks.

Previously, Nikki Bella noted in her filed documents to the court that Chigvintsev was the aggressor in their relationship. Following his arrest in August with the allegation of domestic violence, she filed for a temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect herself and their son.

In a countermeasure, Chigvintsev’s attorney provided a statement and claimed that he sought police protection from Nikki Bella’s aggressive nature on the day of the violent incident. As claimed in statements, Chigvintsev might not have been arrested on that August 29 night if she had revealed the truth. The two will jointly share the custody of their son, Matteo.