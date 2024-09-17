Away from the WWE for the past decade or so, Kelly Kelly has been enjoying her time with her family. Last year, she gave birth to twin babies (son Jaxon Matthew and daughter Brooklyn Marie) with her husband Joe B Coba. She went through a lot in her journey toward motherhood but in the end, it was worth receiving the doubled happiness.

In the latest, Kelly Kelly took to her Instagram account to drop photos from her twins’ first birthday celebration. Alongside her husband, she organized a ‘Shark and Mermaid’ theme party for their children. Going by the released pictures on social media, the event was attended by a lot of friends and their kids with a lot of arrangements being there for the party.

It appeared that Kelly Kelly wanted to reflect on every little detail involved in her children’s celebration and expressed gratitude to everyone who came out to attend it while making it a special occasion,

“It’s the details for me! 🦈🐚✨Every little thing was pure perfection, thanks to the most amazing vendors who made our twins’ shark and mermaid 1st birthday a total dream come true! We’re beyond grateful! 💖🎉”

Kelly Kelly kept up good relationship with the WWE after retirement

Although she’s no longer an active in-ring competitor in professional wrestling since leaving the WWE in 2012, Kelly Kelly has made notable appearances for the company on one-off occasions. These appearances include participating in three women’s Royal Rumble matches, with her latest appearance being in 2022.

Additionally, Kelly Kelly also took part in the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view in 2018 for the Evolution Battle Royal showing her long-standing connection to the WWE. Also in 2019, she appeared in the Raw Reunion episode to become the first-ever female WWE 24/7 Champion in history. The champion has since been deactivated on WWE programming.

Upon joining the WWE in 2006 at the tender age of just 19, Kelly Kelly gained fame in the ECW brand with the Extreme Expose segments. Gradually, she found her foothold in competition and went on to hold the WWE Divas Championship, once during her career. Following her departure from the company, she was mostly focused on outside endeavors namely modeling and acting stints.

