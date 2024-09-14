After the arrest news of her husband made headlines, a few weeks ago, Nikki Bella decided to move on to Splitsville. If the recent reports are any indications then she has already filed a divorce from her husband Artem Chigvintsev. It has also been revealed via TMZ that some specific demands have been asked by the former WWE Superstar after she parts ways with her partner.

In another report revealed by People, the court documents filed on September 11, 2024, noted that Nikki Bella and Artem’s legal marriage didn’t happen until January 2023 although they had their official wedding ceremony in Paris in August 2022. As for spousal support, the popular female wrestler has denied any sort of possible requests from either party.

It was back in 2017 that Nikki Bella and Artem met each other for the first time after they were paired together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, although the retired WWE wrestler was engaged to John Cena at that time. It was in the spring of 2018, that the high-profile WWE couple officially ended their relationship after six years of togetherness.

Nikki Bella & Artem’s wedding was filmed for a reality TV show

In light of this happening, the DWTS pair reconnected later that year and made their relationship official on Instagram in March 2019. Their relationship details were further shown on the Total Bellas reality TV series as they continue to celebrate several milestones together. They got engaged in November 2019, welcomed son Matteo in July 2020, and then got married in August 2022, a journey that was documented through the “Nikki Bella says I do” show.

The filing of divorce happened a few days ago just two weeks following Artem’s arrest on August 29 for felony domestic violence, which included an alleged attack on Nikki Bella that left her with visible injuries. The search for a divorce lawyer was immediately done after the arrest while the needed paperwork in court was filed on Wednesday.

TMZ revealed that Nikki Bella is seeking sole legal and physical custody of her 4-year-old son, Matteo, as she wants to move along in life after getting a divorce from Artem. The filing for divorce was lodged citing irreconcilable differences between the two while August 29 was marked as the date of separation.