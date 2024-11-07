The much-awaited announcement regarding the Deadline premium live event came during the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT. The final WWE PLE of the year is returning next month with the headliner Iron Survivor Challenge matches and the qualifiers to determine the participants for both the men’s and women’s division bouts will commence on next week’s episode.

No exact match lineup for these qualifiers has been announced, thus far. The match rules for such matches remain the same with the superstars to have scored the highest points within the time limit of 25-minute, and will be declared to be the winners. Thereafter, they will also get future match opportunities over the WWE NXT and NXT women’s championships.

Trick Williams and Blair Davenport became the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge winners. In the inaugural edition, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez won the Iron Survivor Challenge matches in 2022. From these four names, Trick and Perez went on to become future champions on WWE NXT.

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace “Hated Wrestling” For Stealing His Father

In a title match announcement, the Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence will defend her title against the former champion Kelani Jordan on next week’s WWE NXT. This is a rematch from last month’s Halloween Havoc PLE where Jordan lost the belt in a gauntlet against all three members of Fatal Influence.

This marked the maiden singles title win in the WWE career of Henley while Jordan’s inaugural reign with the belt ended following her win at Battleground in July. Also, during next week’s WWE NXT, Nikkita Lyons will be seen in action as she continues picking up momentums following recent return from an injury.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Receives New Championship Challenger On November 4 Episode

WWE NXT November 13 episode match card

After visiting the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, this week, WWE NXT will be back at its stomping grounds of WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next week for the November 13 episode which is coming up with the below-given match card,

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches begin

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Kelani Jordan

– Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo

– Ava to announce next challengers for Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s NXT Tag Team titles