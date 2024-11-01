Crown Jewel 2024 WWE premium live event will be waiting for us within 48 hours as the next Saudi Arabia show. There have been anticipations for a potential Money in the Bank contract cash-in on the show as both the women’s champions will be in action against each other in a champion vs. champion scenario.

Per WWE’s confirmations, the WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown, Nia Jax will be facing the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion from Raw, Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia, this Saturday (November 2) to determine the first-ever women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

That being said, both the champions are bound to be exhausted at one point in the match which could pave the opportunity for the women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner Tiffany Stratton to cash-in her contract and become a new champion at Crown Jewel 2024. As such, she has now confirmed her presence on the show while also teasing a potential cash-in.

In an interview with the New York Post, Tiffany Stratton confirmed that she will be at Crown Jewel 2024, and despite no active titles being on the line at the show, she could leave with a title which left the fans with further speculations,

“There are three titles on the line, and I am getting on a flight to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and I do have nice, pretty new gear. So you’ll have to wait. I’ll definitely be backstage. I’ll definitely be watching. So anything can happen. Like I said, there’s a lot on the line. There’s three titles on the line. And I think Tiffy three belts has a nice ring to it, or Tiffy two belts.”

Tiffany Stratton has held the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase since July and she’s since been aligned with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax on SmackDown. WWE has long been teasing that Stratton will eventually turn against Jax by taking the title away from her and the scenario might become a reality at Crown Jewel 2024.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PLE is coming with seven confirmed matches on the card as given below with live streaming on WWE Network/Peacock set from 1 PM EST,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

– WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)