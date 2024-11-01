2024 has been a career-defining year for Liv Morgan as she had the opportunity to reside on top of the food chain in the WWE female roster. With the Women’s World Champion around her waist and Dominik Mysterio-Raquel Rodriguez watching her back, things couldn’t be more favorable for the biggest heel of the Raw roster. As such, she’s so confident that a potential Money in the Bank cash-in doesn’t worry her at all.

Back in July, Tiffany Stratton won the 2024 women’s Money in the Bank match and grabbed the opportunity to become a future women’s champion on her time. A perfect crowning moment could be waiting for the former NXT Superstar to capture her first gold on the main roster at Crown Jewel where one champion Liv Morgan goes up against another champion from Smackdown, Nia Jax.

WWE NXT: Cora Jade Admittedly Had “Very Confusing Process” Regarding 2024 Injury Hiatus

While talking about her current status in the WWE on Insight, the host Chris Vin Vliet showed concern that Liv Morgan’s future as a champion could be lying at the hands of Tiffany Stratton. Having the Money in the Bank contract in her hands put both the Women’s World Champion and the Women’s Champion at odds for the time being. The former mentioned having different issues at the moment and that she’s not too worried about this possible cash-in notion.

“I have Nia Jax to prep for Crown Jewel. I have Tiffany potentially wanting to cash in on me, and I have Rhea who is literally being a stage five clinger and stalker for me and Daddy Dom. So there’s a lot of things going on,” Liv Morgan revealed calmness despite possible MITB cash-in caution.

“But luckily, I’m not looking over my shoulder. Do you know why? Because I have Raquel Rodriguez doing that for me.”

Whereabouts Of Rhea Ripley’s Sudden Injury Leading To Another 2024 WWE Hiatus

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley feud to continue in the WWE

Liv Morgan also revisited her ‘revenge tour’ which began in early 2024 and had seen her seeking redemption against the woman who cost her months of in-ring action, Rhea Ripley. As part of this tour, she has taken the Women’s World Title, The Judgment Day, and Dominik Mysterio away from MAMI, but she believed that the beef is yet to be over.

“At Bad Blood that was for me this is done. Rhea seems unsatisfied with the finish of this match and she’s kind of just a little bit obsessive at this point, won’t leave us alone. So I feel like there might be a little bit of unfinished business that I have to take care of. So it might not be [over],” Liv Morgan affirmed that rivalry with Rhea Ripley will continue.

The ongoing storyline aspect on WWE TV also hints at the same as Rhea Ripley was viciously assaulted at the infamous parking lot area of NXT in the latest bygone episode by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley was left in a pile of blood and once she’s 100 percent, she should essentially be coming for revenge.