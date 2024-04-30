WWE Raw presented the Night Two of 2024 Draft, this week to change the landscape of the main roster of the company. The selection announcement procedure on behalf of Raw and Smackdown started with a pleasant surprise as Stephanie McMahon made her way through the ramp to kick things off.

In her first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 40, Stephanie McMahon announced the first-round selections for the Night Two of the WWE Draft. As of this writing, she does not hold an official position with WWE as an employee, and we can only assume that the company has used her as a special attraction on WWE Raw.

WWE Draft 2024 Night Two: List Of Selections Revealed From April 29 Raw Episode

As mentioned above, Stephanie McMahon returned to the WWE on WrestleMania weekend this year which marked her first on-camera appearance since resigning from the company in January 2023. This week’s WWE Raw was her second appearance and we can only hope that she would keep on coming back. This is what Triple H earlier stated about her wife’s status with the company,

“To see the doubt leave her by being here for the last few days, to see her confidence come back, and to know that this is her home. All of you, all of us, all this business – it’s her home. And as much as anybody on the planet, she belongs here. And hopefully she knows that now. So, happy to have her back.”

WWE Raw: Braun Strowman makes his surprise return

Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon wasn’t the only return that we’ve witnessed on WWE Raw, this week. Braun Strowman also made his return on TV after a long time in an angle that featured the WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, as well as NFL star and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In a segment on WWE Raw, Paul and The Judgment Day members were attacking Jey Uso when Strowman made his way to the ring to make the save and send the heels for a retreat. The Monster Among Men was also announced as a second-round selection for the red brand in the Draft.

For some time now, Strowman was rumored to make his return to WWE programming after undergoing neck fusion surgery. The former Universal Champion finally came back on WWE Raw and it seems Logan Paul and the US Title will be his next target.