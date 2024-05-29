WWE Universe echoed “holy sh*t” chants through the performance center as TNA’s Jordynne Grace was added to NXT Battleground 2024 match card. The anticipation was big around NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s new challenger’s name announcement which appeared to be a massive surprise.

The general manager Ava came out to the ramp to announce Perez’s opponent for the women’s title at NXT Battleground 2024 and out came Jordynne Grace amid loud pop from the NXT crowd. The reigning TNA Knockouts Champion entered the ring, came face-to-face with Perez, and cut a promo to show her determination to leave Las Vegas as a dual champion.

Grace has been the TNA Knockouts Champion since January after defeating current WWE star Naomi for the title. NXT Battleground 2024 will not be her first appearance in a WWE premium live event as she previously made an appearance at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble PLE. This also marked the beginning of a working relationship between TNA and WWE.

In more news from NXT Battleground 2024, Michin and Kelani Jordan won their respective qualifying matches on this week’s NXT to become the last two names to have entered the fray for the first-ever North American Championship Ladder Match against four other names Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, and Lash Legend. Michin picked up the win over Tatum Paxley while Jordan defeated Wren Sinclair to advance.

NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line at NXT Battleground 2024 where The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) will challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the belts. This week, The OC defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in a match after which the champions attacked them and accepted an earlier laid challenge to make the match official.

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event takes place Saturday, June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by rapper Sexyy Red the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

– NXT Women’s North American Championship six-pack ladder match to crown the first-ever champion: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Michin

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend against The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– Sexxy Red to host