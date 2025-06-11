Ever since her debut on WWE NXT, last week, fans got to have Blake Monroe, FKA Mariah May, on TV for a limited time. After her brief debut appearance, standing on the porch of the WWE PC, the fans only got to witness a pre-taped vignette of the newly arrived star power, declaring her WWE in-ring persona.

Next week will be different with Monroe appearing, officially in the ring as a WWE Superstar. During the June 10 episode of WWE NXT, a breaking news alert flashed across the screen in the final hour of the broadcast on The CW, which provided us with a couple of information.

A tag team match featuring Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino vs. The High Ryze was confirmed alongside what many fans have been waiting for, which stated, “Breaking News: Blake Monroe signs her NXT contract next Tuesday.”

WWE Evolution 2025: Alternate Match Planned Featuring Nikki Bella At All-Women PLE

The former Mariah May has dominated the social media numbers ever since showing up on WWE NXT, last week, and those numbers are likely to increase after she again turned heads with a glamorous reintroduction video that aired this week to introduce her new in-ring persona.

Also, four eliminator matches are set in a tournament to determine Jacy Jayne’s next challenger for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. The winners of these matches will move on to compete in a fatal-4-way match on the June 24 episode. The winner of that multi-women match will challenge Jayne for the NXT Women’s Title at the Evolution PLE on July 13 in what appears to be the first confirmed match for the all-women show.

WWE NXT June 17 episode match card

A stacked episode of WWE NXT will be airing next Tuesday night, June 17, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with the focus clearly being on the women’s division. The confirmed matches for the night are given below,

– WWE Evolution eliminator: Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan

– WWE Evolution eliminator: Izzi Dame vs. Zaria

– WWE Evolution eliminator: Jaida Parker vs. Thea Hail

– WWE Evolution eliminator: Jordynne Grace vs. Lola Vice

– Blake Monroe signs her WWE NXT contract

– TNA Champion Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura in a six-man tag team match