Upon arriving on WWE NXT, last week, Mariah May wasn’t officially addressed with her name on television, keeping the speculations intact that her ring name would be changed. Subsequent reports also affirmed the same theory of this change as WWE often does with the newcomers, and now the new name has been made, public.

As revealed on the June 10 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Mariah May officially has a new identity in the WWE, and it’s Blake Monroe. On the weekly show, the former AEW superstar was featured in a pre-taped vignette that looked synonymous with the Divas days in the WWE, with the UK native, leaving little to the imagination for the fans.

As such, a preview was given in the video of how the plans would move forward to present Monroe, moving forward on WWE NXT. She was seen lounging in a bathtub, applying lipstick, fully showcasing the glitz and glamour that she’s known for, with a sultry voiceover further running down the new persona.

Mariah May Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency Soon After 2025 WWE Arrival

WWE NXT: Origin revealed for the name Blake Monroe

As Monroe was trying on clothes, and putting on shoes, the narrator kept repeating the word: “glamour” as it would heavily fit into her gimmick. By the end of the segment on WWE NXT, the voice revealed the new name: “The glamour is.. Blake Monroe.”

“All You’ll Ever Be Is A Reality Show Diva,” Liv Morgan To Nikki Bella On WWE Raw

Fans are now speculating that “Blake,” the first name in her WWE moniker, would be a tribute to her niece, whose name is Blake, as revealed by the former AEW Star on Twitter. As for “Monroe,” fans are finding the connection obvious, and that’s Marilyn Monroe, the Hollywood legend known for her glamorous presence.

During her debut segment on WWE NXT, Mariah May said that she plans to become the next NXT Women’s Champion and, as such, she’s coming straight for the top position of the division. With the WWE audience willing to hear more from her, she will be appearing, live on TV on next week’s show on The CW to make her NXT run official by signing a contract.