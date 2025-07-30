The newest arrival in the WWE NXT women’s division will compete in the second singles TV match of her career in the company next week. It will be Blake Monroe going one-on-one with Kelani Jordan after what transpired on the latest episode of the show.

Blake was initially out on WWE NXT during the July 29 edition to cut a promo on her rivalry against Jordynne Grace. Monroe showed a picture on the big screen of Grace working as an extra. She then proceeded to crack jokes at Grace needing a gym membership for her transformation into the juggernaut that she is.

Lola Vice interrupted Monroe’s promo and cut one on her own about representing WWE in AAA and dancing with Nikki Bella at Evolution. Jaida Parker and Kelanni Jordan also joined Monroe in the ring and filed their case on why they should be in the WWE NXT women’s championship hunt instead of Monroe.

Jordan further challenged Monroe to a match, which was accepted right away as Monroe also threatened to put Jordan in a “local medical facility,” next week on WWE NXT. Monroe headbutt-ed Jordan, igniting a brawl. Vice and Jordan sent Monroe and Parker out of the ring. Monroe begged for help from Parker, only to be shoved down.

WWE Raw: Super Duper Sweet Moment Shared From Summerslam 2025 Go-Home Show

Next week, Tatum Paxley will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship. The Culling’s Shawn Spears got Paxley the match following the stable’s tag team win last week. Spears was admittedly proud of Paxley’s improvements, something that her “best friend,” Izzi Dame, didn’t agree to.

Yoshiki Inamura will face Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, next week after the two shared a backstage confrontation. Plus, WWE NXT Tag Team titles will also be on the line, with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defending the belts against Chase U’s Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors.

Nikki Bella Reveals Trish Stratus-Like Motivation Behind 2025 WWE Return

WWE NXT August 5 Episode Match Card

Emanating from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the August 5 episode of WWE NXT airs live on The CW Network with the currently set match card for the show given as below,

– Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defends against Tatum Paxley

– Tag Team Champions Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defend against Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon of Chase U

– Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

– Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– Lexis King vs. Myles Borne