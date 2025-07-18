A fresh feud for Blake Monroe had begun during the all-women Evolution premium live event on July 13. Initially debuting in the WWE with a babyface persona, reports claimed that she was heel-bound in due course, and WWE took the least time to transition her into the new character at the expense of Jordynne Grace and her opportunity to the NXT women’s championship.

With Grace being furious to seek retribution on Blake Monroe, the latter is scheduled to make his in-ring debut on weekly NXT TV programming on The CW Network, this Tuesday night. As such, her first few days in the WWE are still progressing, with congratulatory messages still flying in. The latest one appears to be from her father, and thus it’s a special one.

“I’m Like This Isn’t Over,” Nikki Bella Indicates At Continuing Feud With WWE Superstar

Recently, Blake Monroe took to Twitter and shared a private text from her father, just days before she faces Wren Sinclair in a singles bout on the July 22 episode of NXT. The text contained an emotional message to reveal to the fans that she carried through the grind to get to the WWE for the past few years, and she achieved success, ultimately,

“Left house 4 years ago saying you were going to wrestle for WWE, I knew you would and I’m so proud of you [medal emoji] love Dad.”

Blake Monroe turned heel on Jordynne Grace at Evolution II PLE

Working with former friend and tag partner, Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe secured the win on her team’s behalf over Fatal Influence at last Saturday’s Great American Bash, which originally marked the televised in-ring debut of the former AEW star named Mariah May. But she shocked the WWE Universe, the night after at the Evolution II premium live event.

During Grace’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship match at Evolution against Jacy Jayne, Blake Monroe hit Grace with the title belt, helping Jayne to retain the title by executing her finisher in the ring. An outrageous Grace called out the former-Mariah on this week’s NXT, but couldn’t get hold of her.

you cannot put the ramen noodles back into the packet 🍜 https://t.co/4ef1Sb13rq — Blake Monroe ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) July 16, 2025

Grace later also took to Twitter to say that “You cannot put the pin back in the grenade,” accompanied by a recent picture with her curly hair. Blake Monroe was quick to fire back at the former TNA Knockouts Champion with a post, mocking the look with noodles.