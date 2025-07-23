The latest episode of WWE NXT was special, given it was hosted outside the familiar territory of the brand in Orlando, Florida. Visiting the road, The CW show came, live from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, and it witnessed appearances by a set of WWE Hall of Famers. Additionally, the episode also offered the audience an exciting singles debut.

On the July 22 episode of WWE NXT, Blake Monroe, FKA Mariah May in All Elite Wrestling, made her singles in-ring debut on the weekly episode on CW and picked up a win over Wren Sinclair. Monroe started the match by sending Sinclair to the corner while Sinclair tried to fire back by implementing a technical style that she adopted from NQCC faction.

Monroe mostly had control in the match after hitting a sling-blade, followed by a tight chinlock while wrenching her arm behind Sinclair. Her opponent offered some big chops, but Monroe sent her face-first into the ropes, followed by a big head butt. Ultimately, Monroe hit a big slam and pinned Sinclair with a DDT move, getting her first WWE NXT singles victory.

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe put down Jordynne Grace with a DDT

After the bout was over, Monroe took the mic as she wanted to do some trash-talking about Jordynne Grace. Before she could say anything, Grace appeared through the crowd and headed right into the ring to grab hold of Monroe. Grace had to battle through the security team of WWE NXT, which allowed Monroe to grab her from behind and plant her with a DDT into a steel chair to end the segment.

WWE NXT: Hall Of Famer Couple Confronts Champions On July 22 Episode

Starting from the 2025 edition of WWE NXT Great American Bash, Monroe is having a blast. She originally made her in-ring debut through a tag match with Jordynne Grace where she also pinned Jacy Jayne of The Fatal Influence for the pinfall win. Then, at Evolution, she turned on Grace, costing her the NXT Women’s Title in a match against Jacy Jayne.

Last week, Grace had promised to be out there, looking for revenge, and she waited until the match between Monroe and Sinclair to get over. After putting down Grace with the DDT, Monroe also caught up with a backstage interviewer and noted that she intends to expose the real Jordynne Grace on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.