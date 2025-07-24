Nikki Bella has been frequent on television for Evolution, also sparking speculations for the approaching WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event. She was featured on the post-Evolution episode of Monday Night Raw, which led to her global fan base speculating about her availability for the biggest event of the summer, taking place across two nights in August this year.

Looking to reestablish herself as a regular roster member on Raw for the remainder of the year, chances are that she could be seen at WWE Summerslam 2025. Plus, a reunion with her twin sister Brie Bella might also be there on the card, given that they will be present at the host city of the PLE during the weekend.

Although Brie Bella previously claimed that WWE has yet to reach out to her despite Nikki already being on board with the company, she has now revealed on the Nikki & Brie Show podcast that she will be in town for WWE SummerSlam 2025. But she also noted that this appearance will strictly be for promotional reasons related to their brand and that she isn’t linked to the WWE PLE at this moment.

“I’m not at SummerSlam, but I will be in New York during SummerSlam weekend. So, Nikki and I are super excited because we have a wine event and then I’m doing something fun with DraftKings. Follow our socials and you’ll see like places you can come meet up with us,” stated Brie Bella about attending WWE Summerslam 2025. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE SummerSlam 2025: The Rock’s Status Revealed For Biggest Summer PLE

Nikki Bella first returned to WWE programming at the WWE Royal Rumble for the women’s Rumble match, and she also competed at WWE Evolution in the battle royal. The night after she wrestled in her first match on WWE Raw in seven years against Chelsea Green in a singles contest. It’s her involvement that has led many to believe that she and Brie could be utilized for WWE Summerslam 2025, but things stand uncertain at the moment.

CJ Perry FKA Lana In WWE Writing Novel As Part Of 2025 Paradigm Deal

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed