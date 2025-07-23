Unlike the other weekly editions, the July 22 episode of WWE NXT was a bit different, as it took place outside of the brand’s home residency in Orlando, Florida. Emanating from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas, a hometown-native cum WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, was in attendance at the show. His life partner, also a WWE Hall of Famer, Michelle McCool, accompanied him to the show.

The Undertaker – Trick Williams segment on last night’s live episode of WWE NXT in Houston was set up on last week’s show, with Williams blasting for Undertaker being involved in the third brand of the WWE due to his association with WWE LFG show. The Deadman later announced via a social media post that he would show up in Houston to confront Williams.

During their confrontation, The Undertaker told Williams that he lacked the same intensity as the TNA Champion that he once possessed as the WWE NXT Champion. Williams couldn’t agree with the opinion and rather went for a sucker punch. The American Badass caught him by the throat and hit him with a chokeslam to end the segment.

Later in the show, Undertaker also spoke with Je’Von Evans backstage and told the young WWE NXT Superstar to continue targeting “the biggest dog in the yard,” pointing out that Evans should be going after the NXT Champion Oba Femi as the next challenger. Then in the headliner bout, Femi retained his title over Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in a triple threat.

Michelle McCool offers advice to reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion

The wife of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, made an unannounced appearance on Tuesday night to offer some advice to WWE NXT Women’s Champion & TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne in a backstage segment. Jayne initially spoke to Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx about choosing between Jaida Parker and Lash Legend for singles matches after the duo wanted a shot at her titles.

McCool then entered the frame and said she felt like Nyx should take on Parker, and Henley should face Legend. Jayne agreed with McCool, citing that she’s a Hall of Famer and that Henley is better than Nyx. Jayne also said that she would make the matches official after consulting with WWE NXT General Manager Ava.