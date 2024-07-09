Over the past couple of years, Liv Morgan has managed to establish herself as a bonafide singles star power. After remaining a universal babyface figure for a long time, her return in early 2024 with a revenge tour has turned things into villainous for her but that didn’t down her popularity among the masses.

Before becoming The Miracle Kid in the WWE, Liv Morgan could hardly be believed a championship material in the company. She began her wrestling career as a member of The Riott Squad. A trio of NXT standouts which featuring herself Sarah Logan, and the team’s leader Ruby Riott (now known as Ruby Soho in AEW).

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan provided some inside scoop about that heel team which remained underutilized in the company. Despite the group not reaching their full potential, it was the former Smackdown Women’s Champion who got herself boosted with knowledge by being a part of it.

Liv Morgan credited The Riott Squad days for improved wrestling skills

When asked in the interview about her wrestling career seeing a lot of personal improvement, Liv Morgan mentioned that it actually started in 2017 when she was called up to the main roster as part of The Riott Squad. Being a rookie, this helped her to get rid of the self-doubt and insecurities about her in-ring work.

“Honestly, probably when I got called up to SmackDown. I don’t know what it was, I think because in NXT, I felt like I was trying to make it to the next level so I felt, I guess very insecure because I felt like any mistake I made would enable me from making it to the next level,” Liv Morgan discussed.

“Then when I finally got called up, I didn’t really have that fear anymore. So I don’t know, it’s just I was able to flow better. I had less pressure and less fears and I had The Riott Squad with me, I owe so much to Ruby and Sarah for kind of taking me under their wing and guiding me and teaching me.”

After Ruby and Sarah got released from the WWE, Liv Morgan started finding her foothold as a solo star in the company. The hard work paid off after she won the Women’s Money in the Bank contract in 2022 which further paved the way for a Smackdown Women’s Title win from Ronda Rousey on that same night.

