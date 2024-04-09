A rematch from the 2024 Stand & Deliver premium live event for the Tag Team Championship has been confirmed for this Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode. The match was revealed in a social media post from NXT GM Ava. In this match, The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin) will once again defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer & Axio.

The Wolf Dogs vs. Frazer and Axiom for the WWE NXT tag team titles kicked off the main card of this past Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event, with the champions retaining the belt. Then on social media, Ava declared that she was happy to see the efforts made by Axiom and Frazer and that the two will get the rematch on tonight’s episode.

Another segment was announced for the April 9 episode of WWE NXT during Monday’s Raw. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez made her presence felt on the show as she defeated Indi Hartwell on Raw in her first singles match on the main roster. Once the match was over, she was confronted by Natalya Neidhart in a backstage segment.

Natalya promised to see Perez on WWE NXT, the night after. Perez was happy to oblige and she later confirmed via a WWE digital exclusive that a confrontation with Nattie Neidhart will go down on tonight’s show.

In one of the major matches of this weekend’s NXT Stand and Deliver 2024 premium live event, Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Perez has been touted to be one of the shining stars of the NXT Women’s division and she has also undergone big changes over the past several months when it comes to TV characteristics to indicate that big things are in store for her future.

WWE NXT April 9 Episode Match Card

With her appearance on WWE Raw, this week, it’s evident that main roster plans are there for her on the show. For the time being, the April 9 episode match card for WWE NXT goes as follows,

– NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin defend against Nathan Frazer & Axiom

– Roxanne Perez & Natalya confrontation

– Je’Von Evans to make WWE NXT debut