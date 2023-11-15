WWE NXT: Championship Match; Heritage Cup And More Booked For November 21 Episode

Lyra Valkyria has just started her reign with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, a few weeks ago and now it’s time for her to show her worth. Within a week from now, the Irish WWE Superstar will put her title on the line against a member of the Monday Night Raw superstar to instigate a feud that started last week.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Lyra Valkyria received a Warrior’s Tea Ceremony invitation from Raw Superstar Xia Li who’s back on the NXT brand for the time being. This came through the screen as Valkyria was watching a docu-series on other pro wrestlers. The two came face-to-face for the second time after which the title match between the two was booked.

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match set for next week

During a promo session on last week’s WWE NXT, Valkyria said that she never dreamed of becoming the NXT Women’s Champion the way she did but she eventually did it by toppling her idol figure. As she was still soaking in the biggest win of her career, Xia Li was spotted in the audience section and she was invited into the ring by the champion.

Li warned Valkyria about her attack on Becky Lynch on Raw ahead of the Number One Contenders Women’s World Championship Battle Royal with Survivor Series implications. Li ended the segment with a staredown to send a message to the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion. As she comes after Valkyria’s title, Li will also face Becky Lynch in a singles match on this coming episode of Raw.

Also, during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The Alpha Academy made their return to the show. They interrupted a segment featuring Meta Four, and the confrontation resulted in a Heritage Cup match for next week where the current cup holder Noam Dar will compete against Chad Gable. Dar initially thought that he would be facing Otis of the Academy but Gable surprised Dar by mentioning himself as the challenger for the prestigious cup.

– WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Xia Li

– Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Chad Gable

– Eddy Thorpe vs. Charlie Dempsey

– Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo