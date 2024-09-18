WWE NXT will go through the season premiere on a new hosting platform of CW Network within two weeks from now. The show scheduled from Chicago will have the hometown hero CM Punk onboard who will be involved in the main event title match.

The Second City Saint appeared on the latest episode of WWE NXT to announce that he will be the special guest referee for the Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams NXT Championship bout set for the premiere show on The CW.

During last week’s episode of WWE NXT, General Manager Ava tried to have the two competitors sign the document for their title match in the opening segment, but Page delivered an Ego’s Edge to Williams through the table set up in the ring. Later, Tyrese Haliburton, of the Indiana Pacers also tried to do the same but eventually, he brought out CM Punk when the time of the signing came.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event Officially Announced To Return In Late 2024

The audience present on WWE NXT started chanting “referee” at Punk who gladly obliged the role. He further stated that the only rule for Williams and Page was they must listen to the official. Since he was in charge, he also instructed the two to start fighting right there which led to a chaotic brawl in the ring.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, CM Punk was backstage prior to WWE NXT and spoke to the talent who approached him. Apart from the final segment of the night, she was also involved in another segment which was in an in-ring confrontation between NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and her opponent for the CW premiere, Giulia.

Survivor Series 2024: Roman Reigns Advertised For Annual WWE PLE

WWE NXT October 1 episode match card

WWE NXT October 1 episode will take place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois which is being dubbed as the season premiere of the show. The currently confirmed match card of that night goes as follows,

– WWE NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams (CM Punk to be the special guest referee)

– WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– Chicago Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill appear

– The Miz hosts Miz TV