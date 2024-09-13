Proving the speculations true, Roman Reigns is possibly appearing at Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event for a match. For a match, the top WWE Superstar has now been advertised on the official poster of the show. At the same time, he’s also expected to show up on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown to possibly start builds for the PLE appearance.

A new promotional material for Survivor Series 2024 is out and it has Roman Reigns as the center attraction of the PLE. This poster makes the fans believe that THE OTC will be present on the show where he might also compete in a match for the first time since his main event bout at Wrestlemania XL.

Since his return at Summerslam, Roman Reigns remains outnumbered against the new version of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. But soon enough, a backup is reportedly on the way for him to set a huge matchup at Survivor Series 2024.

The first official poster for Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. pic.twitter.com/LXBhEIRusZ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 12, 2024

Survivor Series 2024: Roman Reigns expected to be back in action

The WarGames matchup is returning at the annual PLE and the potential main event of the show could feature a Bloodline Civil War with Reigns and Sikoa forming their own teams to collide inside the structure. Fightful Select previously indicated that The Usos and Sami Zayn are expected to reunite with Roman Reigns to re-form the original Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024 but things are yet to be confirmed.

For the time being, Roman Reigns might show up on WWE Smackdown’s returning edition on the USA Network, tonight which will be his first appearance since being brutally powerbomb-ed through the announce table by The Bloodline, four weeks ago.

Roman Reigns isn’t the only top WWE star to be advertised for Survivor Series 2024. The released poster also features the undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens.

The WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE takes place from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. The current assumption is that WWE will eventually set up Roman Reigns for his next match on that show which will wrap things up in the calendar of the company for this year.