WWE NXT: Cody Rhodes To Make Major Announcement On October 10 Episode

WWE NXT will be entering a rare Tuesday Night War with AEW Dynamite, next week and they’re arranging as much as they can to beat the rival brand in terms of TV ratings and viewership. Not only they have booked the 16-time world champion John Cena to be on the upcoming show but they have also booked the top babyface player from the Raw brand to make a major announcement.

For what it’s worth, it was confirmed during the post-No Mercy PPV episode of WWE NXT that Cody Rhodes will attend the October 10 episode of the show and he will have a major announcement to make. It’s also interesting to note that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has former Impact creative Jeremy Borash in his team who was also seen promoting the appearance.

While there’s no update on what Cody Rhodes is going to announce on WWE NXT it’s safe to say that things will be pretty big when he comes back. While Cody has his own history with NXT, his father Dusty Rhodes is one of the father figures of this brand and things could be associated with the late great, as well.

Cody Rhodes to compete at Fastlane 2023

Apart from appearing on WWE NXT, Cody Rhodes is also set for a championship match, this weekend. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at the Fastlane PLE this Saturday night against Rhodes and Jey Uso. The match was made official on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

It could be possible that Cody ends up winning the tag team titles at Fastlane and makes some announcement regarding it during his appearance on WWE NXT that will also have John Cena on the card. He will be standing in the corner of Carmelo Hayes for his main event bout against Bron Breakker who will be having Paul Heyman by his side.

WWE NXT October 10 Match Card

– Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

– Cody Rhodes will deliver a major announcement

– Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

– Becky Lynch is the NXT Women’s Champion and Dominik Mysterio is the North American Championship and they’ll appear, as well.

– WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue