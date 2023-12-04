WWE NXT: Confirmed Match Card Declared For 2023 Deadline Go-Home Episode

Under the WWE NXT banner, one final premium live event is waiting, this weekend on the company’s schedule. It will be the second edition of the Deadline PLE for which the go-home episode of weekly NXT TV will go down, tomorrow night on the USA Network. The lineups for the coming episode have been released via the airing platform.

WWE NXT has released promotional items for their weekly Tuesday night show on the USA Network. These promotions shed light on the segments and matches scheduled for the upcoming episode. One of the confirmed segments from the show includes Andre Chase’s “Chase U Assembly” featuring the members of the faction.

Plus, a face-to-face confrontation between Ilja Dragunov and Baron Corbin will also go down to set up the stage perfectly for their title bout at WWE NXT Deadline 2023. The two will square off at the premium live event over the NXT Championship.

Two qualifiers previously announced for this week’s NXT

Meanwhile, this week’s WWE NXT episode will also feature exciting matches, such as the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier match featuring Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, and Thea Hail. The winner of this match will get into the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline.

The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier will also go down on the show featuring Carmelo Hayes, Eddy Thorpe, Joe Coffey, and Tyler Bate where the winner will capture the final spot available for the 2023 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. Plus, a tag team match between Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri) and Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend) has also been added to the latest upcoming episode of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT December 5 episode match card

WWE NXT’s weekly December 5 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier: Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Joe Coffey vs. Tyler Bate

– Alpha Academy vs. Meta-Four

– Chase U segment

– Baron Corbin comes face-to-face with Ilja Dragunov