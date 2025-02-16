The opening match of NXT Vengeance Day 2025, the first WWE premium live event of this year under the NXT banner had produced a new champion from the women’s division. Entering the WWE fray in late 2024, Stephanie Vaquer has now gone on to pick up her first title win in the WWE territory, and in a way she also achieved history.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley (c) to win the NXT Women’s North American Championship in the first match of the NXT Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event. As expected, Vaquer had to overcome Henley and her Fatal Influence stablemates, Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne, on her way to capturing the title.

As seen in the match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025, Jayne landed a kick to the challenger on the outside as Nyx distracted the referee. This allowed Henley to deliver a lariat and two forearms but she couldn’t gain a three-pin count. Vaquer fought back into the contest to land a 619 and cross-body to suplex combo followed by repeated slams to the face against the mat.

The match progressed at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 as Vaquer sent Henley to the outside, and delivered a top-rope plancha to take out all three of the Fatal Influence. Dragging Henley back into the ring, Vaquer further hit a package back-breaker followed by a tornillo to secure the final pin-fall win over Henley to secure the win.

NXT Vengeance Day 2025: Stephanie Vaquer makes history

With this, Vaquer has now become the third-ever holder in the history of the women’s NXT North American Championship. The win also started her maiden title reign in WWE after making the move last year from CMLL and NJPW. This win is also history-making as she’s now become the first South American-born champion in WWE history.

Before dropping the title at NXT Vengeance Day 2025, Henley had held the title for 111 days, defeating the first champion Kelani Jordan back at Halloween Havoc on October 27. Before this, Henley defeated Shotzi in a singles contest at the NXT Atlanta episode in late January. Since Shotzi previously pinned Henley, Vaquer had to defeat Shotzi to become the number-one contender for the NA title after which the title bout was announced on the January 28 episode.