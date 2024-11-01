Just after witnessing the thirtieth spring in life, Giulia took off for the biggest leap of her professional wrestling career with the WWE. After making a name for herself in the Japanese professional wrestling circuit, it was time for her to receive some international exposure and she grabbed the opportunity offered by the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

After making her debut appearance on WWE TV during the Wrestlemania XL weekend, Giulia was touted to be the next superpower in the WWE. Even before she could arrive on NXT, it was reported that WWE would prepare he to match up to the bar raised to that of her country-native Asuka, who once held the NXT Women’s Championship for over 500 days before her move to the main roster.

Giulia age, date of birth, and ethnicity

Time will tell whether WWE will arrange an over-the-moon push for her in the future, but the star from the east is already having some tremendous accomplishments that make the fans think highly about her future. Born on February 21, 1994, she turned 30 in early 2024. Her real name is Eimi Gloria Matsudo and interestingly she isn’t fully Japanese. Rather, she is an Italian-Japanese with her mother being Japanese and her father being Italian.

Giulia background and early career

Due to her mixed ethnicity, the Japanese star suffered harassment in her childhood which led her parents to move her to a private high school for protection purposes. Later, she started training as a professional wrestler with Ice Ribbon in 2017 and quickly became famous for her furious striking abilities.

Giulia height and weight

The wrestling audience familiar with Giulia often touts her to be one of the smallest athletes to be in the business. Weighing just 121 pounds, Giulia is 5 feet four inches, which means she’s not a heavyweight. However, with her technical ability in the ring, the Japanese circuit had never seen a smooth in-ring worker like her in the game.

Giulia’s rise to stardom in STARDOM

Upon completion of her training, the 23-year-old wrestler made her in-ring debut for Ice Ribbon on October 29, 2017, in a tag team match with legendary Japanese wrestler Takako Inoue. After a year in the promotion, she moved on to STARDOM to become a superstar.

Known as The Beautiful Madness, she formed an alliance with the Artist of Stardom Championship with Maika and Syuri before winning the Goddesses of Stardom Championship with Syuri. In the singles picture, Giulia held the World of Stardom Championship for 115 days, and the Wonder of Stardom Championship for 220 days. She’s also been an NJPW Strong Women’s Champion.

The later championship win came in 2023 which essentially became the greatest year of her career as she got international fame through NJPW. As such, she was featured on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s yearly list of the greatest workers in the business. Places in the second position, she only came up short of WWE’s Rhea Ripley.

Giulia’s WWE career

Thereafter, the much-anticipated WWE NXT TV debut of Giulia came to September’s No Mercy premium live event where she came out and immediately went for the NXT women’s championship held by Roxanne Perez.

Giulia’s first televised match in WWE took place on the September 10, 2024, episode where she defeated Chelsea Green. In her first title match, she came up short against Perez on NXT’s October 1, 2024 debut episode on The CW. In her first WWE premium live event match, the former STARDOM star teamed up with Stephanie Vaquer to defeat Perez and her real-life bestie Cora Jade.