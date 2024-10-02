The new sensation of WWE NXT, Giulia got her first title match opportunity on the latest episode on The CW network which also marked the season premiere of the show following the shift from the USA Network. When it seemed that she was approaching her debut title win in the WWE, a returnee ruined her opportunity.

In the first match of the October 1 episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Giulia to retain the NXT Women’s Championship after some inadvertent help came from a mystery persona clad in a Hoodie, who was later revealed to be none other than the returning Cora Jade.

As the fight between Perez and Jade spilled outside the ring, Perez wanted to attack her opponent with a WWE NXT women’s title belt. The referee was distracted with this move when the hooded figure attacked Giulia at ringside. After planting her with a DDT on the floor, Giulia was sent back to the ring.

The interference allowed Perez to hit the Pop Rocks for the second time on Giulia to get the pinfall win and thereby retain her title in the opening bout of WWE NXT for the CW era. After the match, Jade revealed herself in front of the fans at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and she was elated to have returned in front of her hometown crowd.

Cora Jade was out of WWE NXT TV due to an injury

Soon after coming back from an injury, Cora Jade suffered her ACL injury during a match against Lyra Valkyria at a WWE NXT House Show in January of this year. Since then, she has been involved in working on her rehab sessions. On a regular basis, she took time to share her progress updates, including videos of workout sessions.

Previously, she hinted at coming after Perez’s WWE NXT women’s title but this returning move of helping the champion was something unprecedented. An uneasy alliance between Jade and Perez was also teased in a segment posted to WWE’s digital media channels. The two were seemingly on the same page with Giulia being their current common enemy.

Jade and Perez once held the WWE NXT women’s tag team titles together before Jade turned heel on Perez. Meanwhile, Perez’s title run continues since winning the belt at NXT Stand & Deliver in this year’s April.