For two consecutive weeks, WWE NXT will continue taping outside their home territory in Orlando, Florida from the Performance Center. After this week’s thunderous opening in the raucous city of Chicago, WWE”s third brand will visit Missouri for the second night on The CW with the home-state hero Randy Orton being present for a match.

The legendary WWE Superstar won’t be the only star from the main roster on next week’s WWE NXT, however. As per the confirmations that came on the debuting CW episode, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be appearing on the show and they will also be seen in action on the show.

After being advertised for an appearance on this week’s CW premiere episode, Belair and Cargill got involved in a physical confrontation to set up the match. On last night’s WWE NXT, The Fatal Influence defeated Lola Vice and Jaida Parker in a tag team match.

After the bout was over, they called out WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan. Kelani came out and stated that she didn’t come alone. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill then came out and the trio then took out Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx.

Afterward, a six-person tag team match was announced for next week’s WWE NXT with Belair, Cargill, and Jordan going up against Henley, Jayne, and Nyx. Belair and Cargill are currently set for their next title defense against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane with the match yet to be made official.

The return of Sexyy Red to WWE NXT for a musical performance has also been added for the second episode on The CW, next Tuesday night. Three more matches have previously been announced with Randy Orton taking on Je’Von Evans. The NXT North American title and NXT Tag Team Championships will also be on the line on the show.

WWE NXT October 8 match card

WWE NXT October 8 episode is scheduled from The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. The announced match card for the show is given below:

– Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Sexxy Red appears

– NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

– Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx